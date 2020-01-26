Body found floating off waters of Brgy Looc, Mandaue City

CEBU CITY, Philippines – The body of a still unidentified man was found floating in the waters of Barangay Looc in Mandaue City at around 12:30 p.m. on Sunday, January 26, 2020.

The man was believed to have jumped off the old Mandaue-Mactan Bridge, says Police Corporal Joseph Niño Bacalla of station 5 of the Mandaue City Police Office (MCPO).

Bacalla said policemen were already dispatched to the area. / dcb