P4.25M shabu seized, woman nabbed in Soong drug bust

CEBU CITY, Philippines — More than P4 million worth of suspected shabu was confiscated from a 33-year-old female suspected drug pusher in Sitio Soong, Barangay Mactan, Lapu-Lapu City on Sunday afternoon, January 26, 2020.

Ceilo Mendoza Regner of General Maxilom Avenue, Barangay Cogon-Ramos, Cebu City was caught with 625 grams of suspected shabu during a buy-bust operation in Barangay Mactan at nearly 3 p.m., said Police Colonel Carlito Baha, Pusok Police Station chief.

Baja said that the confiscated illegal drugs had an estimated Dangerous Drugs value of P4.25 million.

He said that it was a joint operation of their station, the Lapu-Lapu City Police Office City Intelligence Branch (LLCPO CIB), Mactan Police Station and the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency in Central Visayas (PDEA-7).

Baja described the operation as being a result of a followup operation of one of their drug operations last week where a drug suspect pointed to Regner as the source of the suspect’s drugs.

Lieutenant Colonel Mark Gifter Sucalit, LLCPO CIB chief, said that the suspect, Regner, was arrested at 2:57 p.m.

A sling bag containing 21 sachets believed to contain shabu, weighing a total of 625 grams with an estimated Dangerous Drugs Board value of P4,250,000, were retrieved from Regner.

Regner was considered as a High Value Target (HVT) considering the big volume of transactions she was making, and she was believed to dispose a few kilos of illegal drugs in a week.

Sucalit said this was another individual that got her supply from an unidentified supplier, who would just leave them with the illegal drugs and would keep monitoring them to track the sales and collect the proceeds of the illegal trade.

Police also confiscated money remittance receipts from Regner, which they believed were records of the proceeds from the suspect’s illegal activities.

Regner was detained at the Pusok Police Station pending the filing of charges./dbs