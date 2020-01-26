16 triathletes of Talisay Luigi Triathlon group finish in NAGT Subic leg’s top 10

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Talisay Luigi Triathlon Group (TLTG)-Go For Gold (GFG) started the year 2020 with a bang after 16 of its members finished in the top 10 of their respective categories in the National Age Group Triathlon (NAGT) Subic leg held Sunday, January 26, 2020 at the Subic Bay Freeport.

TLTG-GFG is coached by Roland Remolino, who is assisted by his daughter, Mary Joana Remolino, in handling the team.

Leading TLTG-GFG was 30th Southeast Asian Games (SEAG) silver medalist Andrew Kim Remolino who placed second in the standard distance with a time of one hour, 56 minutes and 48 seconds (1:56:48).

A much improved Alfred Lattrell Pacabis trailed at third place after breasting the tape at 1:59:32.

Alex Silverio also added honor to TLT-GFG after finishing third overall in the age group categories.

Five TLTG-GFG triathletes also entered the top 10 in the men’s and women’s divisions of the sprint distance.

Moira Frances Erediano debuted with a second place finish in her first NAGT sprint race clocking 1:10:02.

Nicole Marie del Rosario settled for fourth place after coming in at 1:11:44 while Marielle Estreba followed in fifth place with her time of 1:13:00.

In the men’s division, Charles Jeremiah Lipura placed second after clocking 1:03:34 while Renz Wynn Corbin finished in fourth place after crossing the finish line with a time of 1:04:49.

Jeanna Mariel Cañete was the lone TLTG-GFG female who finished at the top in the super sprint distance. She finished in third place with her time of 39:59.

TLTG-GFG boys occupied seven spots in the male division of the super sprint distance with Matthew Justine Hermosa taking the top spot with his time of 33:42.

He was followed by Jacob Kennedy Lipura (34:40) in third place, Beboy Dolen (35:10) in fourth place, Jacob Clint Lipura (35:23) in fifth place, Akio Habana (36:08) in sixth place, Earol Belonguil (36:21) in seventh place and Dave Zachary Fernandez (37:38) in ninth place./dbs