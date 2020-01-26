P2.38M shabu seized; man nabbed in Mandaue drug bust

MANDAUE CITY, Cebu — A suspected drug supplier, who was allegedly a nephew of slain drug lord, was caught with P2.38 million worth of suspected shabu in Mandaue City on January 26.

Thomrie Jay Llaguno, 30, of B. Rodriguez Street in Cebu City, was arrested during a buy-bust operation conducted by the Subangdaku Police Station along Mantawi Drive in Barangay Subangdaku at past 3 p.m., said Police Captain Marvin Fegarido, the police station’s chief.

Llaguno’s arrest was done at about the same time as another drug dealer from Cebu City, who was caught with P4.25 million of suspected shabu was arrested at Sitio Soong, Barangay Mactan in Lapu-Lapu City.

Fegarido said that the operation against Llaguno was conducted after another drug suspect, Vince Lhyle Maglasang, caught earlier in the day pointed to the former as his supplier.

Maglasang, 28, of Sacris Road, Barangay Tipolo, Mandaue City, was arrested at 4 a.m. during a buy-bust operation in the area that day, January 26.

He was caught with 60 packets of suspected shabu with an estimated DDB value of P18,000.

Llaguno told Fegarido that the late “Tata Negro,” a drug personality killed by a gunman in 2010, was his uncle, and that somebody allegedly from Cebu City Jail whom he refused to name was their contact in the drug trade.

He said somebody would just hand over to them the illegal drugs and collect the proceeds.

Fegarido is already coordinating with Cebu City Jail authorities for further investigation.

Maglasang and Llaguno were detained at Subangdaku Police Station pending the filing of charges./dbs