Puyat: Cebu and Boracay remain safe amid 2019-nCoV threats

CEBU CITY, Philippines – The Department of Tourism (DOT) assured the public that several of the country’s top tourist destinations remain safe for visitors amid the threat of the 2019 novel coronavirus or simplified as 2019-nCoV.

Tourism Secretary Bernadette Romulo – Puyat was quoted by Radyo Pilipinas, the radio-arm of the Presidential Communications Group, saying that Cebu and Boracay are safe.

Puyat was also quoted stating that visitors should not worry on visiting key tourist destinations in the Philippines.

The head of the country’s tourism bureau said they will be prioritizing safety, and won’t be advising tourists to proceed with their plans in risky areas.

Based on recent reports, the 2019-nCoV, or also known as Wuhan coronavirus, has claimed 56 lives in mainland China.

Confirmed cases of infection have spread areas outside China such as Hong Kong, Macao, Taiwan, South Korea, Japan, Thailand, Singapore, France, United States, and Australia.

Meanwhile, the Department of Health in Central Visayas (DOH – 7) confirmed that the 5-year-old boy from Wuhan City, who was earlier suspected of having the 2019-nCoV, was discharged from the hospital on Friday, January 24, 2020.

DOH – 7 regional director, Dr. Jaime Bernadas, said the child was discharged after they received confirmatory tests that the latter tested negative for the 2019-nCoV. /bmjo