Crimson offers guests a different kind of Sunday brunch

Crimson Resort and Spa Mactan has always been known for their brilliant culinary journey that veers from the usual dining experience.

But those who crave for a change from the usual waffles, pancakes, and eggs, perhaps, may start their weekend on a high note as Crimson offers a unique dining experience called Sunday Brunch Club.

Launched on January 5, 2020; this new concept deviates from its usual Sunday Brunches.

For starters, guests are treated with a glass of mimosa cocktail poured on a champagne glass as you course your way through their tailored menu. A classy introduction as you seep your way through its three-course menu — appetizers, mains, and the desserts.

For the appetizers, one can look forward to the classic eggs benedict, gambas, and its feta cheese bruschetta to name a few.

Its main dishes include Thai green Chicken curry, pan-roasted salmon and a slow-roasted Angus ribeye. And for the desserts, guests can enjoy and apply cinnamon Tarte Tatin, passion fruit mousse, and the orange and cardamon tart.

To complete your whole brunch experience, you can pair it with your choice of free-flowing beer, wine, or juices.

According to executive chef Andrew Simpson, the resort wanted to veer from the standard Sunday Brunches which are predominantly buffet brunches.

Its added personal and creative touch would make small offers of its dishes highlight its flavor and presentation, to which, Simpson said, would be great for families or friends to enjoy their lazy Sunday at the resort.

The vibe is chill and encourages you to linger to your table while you enjoy soundtracks from its in-house band.

If you’re one of the few people who have not experience brunch at Crimson Resort and Spa Mactan, we strongly recommend it. Because let’s face it, anything that comes with a mimosa is not really a bad thing.

Crimson’s Sunday Brunch Club is available every Sunday for day users, in-house and walk-in guests from noon to 2:30 PM at the resort’s Saffron Cafe.