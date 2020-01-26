Megan Young reveals secret wedding in Batangas with Mikael Daez, days before their Subic wedding

Miss World 2013 Megan Young revealed that she and actor Mikael Daez got married twice this January. Young announced that she and Daez had an intimate ceremony last Jan. 10 at a church in Nasugbu, Batangas where they officially “sealed the deal.”
This was two weeks before the actors’ wedding ceremony in El Kabayo, Subic last Jan. 25.
Young said the Batangas ceremony was attended by only “10 loved ones,” as per her Instagram post yesterday, Jan. 26. Young dressed in a Venus-cut white dress with matching white pumps while Daez sported a brown coat over a white dress shirt.
“Fofo (Daez) and I ended up crying during the whole ceremony so please excuse our red noses,” Young said.
Young and Daez’s guests also wore semi-casual attires; the men dressed in varying shades of pale blue while the women wore red striped dresses. Among the ten guests was Young’s sister, actress Lauren.
Meanwhile, Young and Daez’s wedding in Subic was a spectacle where “bohemian [met] organic.” The beautiful church where the wedding was held was adorned with peach roses and rows upon rows of candles, as seen on event stylist Gideon Hermosa’s post yesterday Jan. 26.
Mikael and Megan wanted a non-cookiecutter type of wedding. They opted for a low-key celebration but with the most intentional details. Quiet preparations, subtle details, “chill” – it was the kind of wedding they yearned for… and achieved. #BonezFofoWedding. 📷: @labellefete . . . Full planning, concept and coordination by @labellefete • Styling by @gideonhermosa • Tech by @lxeventspro • Catering by @bizucateringstudio
In line with breaking wedding traditions, the couple switched their first drink as man and wife for a special coffee mix.
“Here they are on their first toast as newlyweds, as they’ve decided to switch from the usual champagne, to two glasses of our very own ‘Coffee Milk Floater’!” Chapter Coffee Roastery & Cafe stated via Instagram yesterday.
Still hungover from the gorgeous wedding of our good friends, @mikaeldaez and @meganbata 😍 Here they are on their first toast as newlyweds, as they’ve decided to switch from the usual champagne, to two glasses of our very own “Coffee Milk Floater”! A wise choice for these two coffee lovers! ☕️ Our Milk Floater combines a creamy and decadent milk that is layered on top of a brewed/filtered coffee, carefully balanced for coffee and milk to be experienced both separately and complimentarily. We highly suggest you all to try it for yourselves! 👌🏻 Congratulations again, Megan and Mikael! CTO 📸 @labellefete #bonezfofowedding #firsttoast #weddingday #lovelywedding #newlyweds #cheerstothenewlyweds #cheers #coffeecheers #coffeetoast #coffeover #coffeelove #lovecoffee #coffeetime #coffeecatering #coffeeonyourweddingday #wheninmanila #elkabayosubic #labellefete #finallygoodcoffee #chaptercoffeeph
Young indeed wanted to keep the celebration low-key. She and Daez hosted their own wedding reception, as seen on her Instagram Stories, yesterday, Jan. 26, through reposts of images from friends. The blushing bride got comfy in white sneakers during the reception and drove a car while wearing her white gown.
Young and Daez were in a relationship for nine years before deciding to tie the knot. JB