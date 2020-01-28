Dalaguete cops now have person of interest in killing of STL operator

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Dalaguete police are now pursuing a person of interest in the killing of a Small Town Lottery (STL) operator along Barangay Coro, Dalaguete southern Cebu, while onboard his motorcycle with his live-in partner on Sunday night, January 26, 2020.

Police Major Joemar Medil, chief of Dalaguete police, told CDN Digital that they are looking into the possibility that a previous shooting incident is related to the killing of Benjoe Belandres, 39, of Barangay Casay of the same town.

In their follow up investigation, the police found out that Oliver Getamondoc, 42 -who was shot dead in Barangay Ablay last Friday, January 24 – and Belandres were relatives.

Medil said they identified the suspect who shot Getamondoc as a certain Ensiong Entera, from Barangay Babayonganon.

According to Medil, they are looking into the possibility that the killing of Belandres and Getamondoc are related.

He said they are looking into personal grudge as the motive of the twin murders.

Medil said they are currently trying to locate the possible whereabouts of the suspects based on the information they have gathered from the residents in the area where he lived.

Belandres’ live-in partner, Ethel Joy Gedoro, 41, who was also injured when the assailants opened fire at them, is yet to talk to investigators.

But in her previous statements, she told police that two men onboard a motorcycle came up beside them and repeatedly shot Belandres.

The men, according to Gedoro were wearing full-face helmets and black jackets. /rcg