Close to P400 million in projects allotted for Bohol agriculture sector

CEBU CITY–The Department of Agriculture (DA) has allocated close to P400 million for Bohol’s agriculture sector.

This was disclosed by Agriculture Secretary William Dar when he delivered the keynote speech at the opening of the annual Ubi Festival held Tuesday, January 28, at the Bohol Agricultural Promotion Center in Tagbilaran City.

According to Dar, Bohol would get P380 million worth of projects for agriculture. The bulk of the assistance will benefit the rice farmers who have been hit by the declining prices of palay.

Dar said they have implemented measures to help the rice farmers such as the increase in the purchase of palay by the National Food Authority.

Under the survival and recovery program for rice farmers (SUREAid), 750 farmers tilling farms, one hectare and below, received P15,000 each of zero-interest loan, payable in eight years. The total loan package reached P11.25 million, Dar said.

In addition, these farmers would also be receiving P5,000 each unconditional cash transfer. Rice farmers will also be receiving inbred rice seedlings and technical assistance under the Rice Competitiveness Enhancement Fund (RCEF) starting the first quarter of this year.

This year, DA will allocate P6 million in RCEF for Bohol rice farmers. The other projects include acquisition of equipment for farming and soil and water management; solar-powered irrigation systems; fisheries livelihood project; ubi product development; and improvement of milk production in the Ubay stick farm. /rcg