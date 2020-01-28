PresyoMerkado: Pipino for fresh breath

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Forgot to brush your teeth this morning?

Take a pipino.

Cucumber or Pipino is the fourth most cultivated vegetable in the world and one of the most commonly used vegetables in the Philippines. It has various health benefits including a relief for joint pains, regulation of blood pressure, and skin care.

One of its uncommonly known benefits is that cucumbers are good for the teeth, gums, and mouth. Its phytochemicals can kill bad bacteria in the mouth, relieving bad odor.

Cucumber juice is good for pyorrhea or inflamed gums and can soothe the pain as well as reduce the swelling, according to dental experts.

They are not expensive as well.

This Wednesday morning, January 29, CDN Digital takes you to the Carbon Public Market, the biggest public market in Cebu City, for the price of the pipino.

Pipino – P20 per kilo./elb