Tyra Goldman: ‘Top Model of the World experience is something I will remember forever’

CEBU CITY, Philippines—For Tyra Goldman, her stint in the Top Model of the World last January 24, 2020 was an experience worth remembering.

The 18-year-old beauty from Lapu-Lapu City shared with CDN Digital her experience in the international pageant, where she made it to the top 15 out of the 40 other candidates and was also awarded Miss Global 2019.

“Joining Top Model of the World was an adventure,” she said. “It was really interesting to see that no matter where each girl came from, somehow we were all the same.”

She said that she didn’t expect things like this to happen this early in her life.

“I was in another country competing for an international pageant at 18. I’m accomplishing things I didn’t think I’d be experiencing at this time of my life,” Goldman said.

“This is definitely something I will remember forever.”

Goldman arrived in Cebu last January 27, 2020. She said she might be taking a break from joining pageants and focus on her studies first.

“I’m still waiting to see what best suits me. Maybe for now I’ll focus on pre-med or maybe I’ll shoot for a higher pageant hoping to represent this country,” says Goldman. /bmjo