Consolacion MTB Duathlon, Snake Trail Obstacle Challenge slated on Feb. 2020

CEBU CITY, Philippines – On its fourth edition, the Consolacion Mountain Bike Duathlon will now become part of a bigger event, the Consolacion Endurance Weekend, that is happening from February 29 to March 1, 2020.

The first ever Snake Trail Obstacle Challenge will also be held on Feb. 29 and ahead of the duathlon.

Coach Alan Choachuy, the race organizer, said they decided to hold the new event because of the growing popularity of Obstacle Course Race (OCR) events here and to also encourage its grassroots development.

Mountain Bike Duathlon

The Consolacion Mountain Bike Off-Road Duathlon will follow the same route as the previous years. It will kickoff with the five-kilometer run that will start at SM Consolacion Mall and will be followed by the 20-kilometer off road biking. It will end with the three-kilometer run.

As of Wednesday, Jan. 29, at least 250 individuals have already registered for the event. Participants can avail of the P1,800 fee for the individual category and P3,600 for the relay if they register before the Jan. 31 deadline.

Late registrants will already be required to pay P2,250 for the individual and P4,500 for the relay respectively. Organizers are also limiting the number of participants to only 400.

Back to retain her title is three-time defending female champion Lucille Ruiz of Team Keith Defiebre and Mixed Relay defending champion Donkey Sanchez.

A Bike Ride Out is also scheduled on Feb. 23 from 5 a.m. to 10 a.m. The Consolacion Endurance Weekend will kick off with the Fitness & Bike Expo opening at SM Consolacion on Feb. 28.

The event is fully supported by the municipal government of Consolacion.

Snake Trail Obstacle Challenge

Meanwhile, the Snake Trail Obstacle Challenge will have participants go through a 7.5-kilometer trail run littered with seven obstacle challenges along the famous snake route.

Obstacles include the monkey bars, river run, running for 400 meters while carrying tires, ring traverse, rope traverse and a steep climb.

Choachuy said that they will impose penalties on participants who will fail to accomplish the obstacles. They will have a choice to do 30 burpees, pushups and other exercises.

As of Jan. 29, at least 100 individuals have already registered for the race. Others, who are yet to register, have until Jan. 31 to sign up and pay the P1, 800 registration fee. Late registrants will already be asked to pay a fee of P2, 250.

Participants will compete in the elite male and female, age-group and fun categories.

Cash prizes, trophies and medals await the podium finishers in the elite category while trophies and medals will be given to the winners in the age group category. All of the finishers in the fun category will get a shirt and a medal. / dcb