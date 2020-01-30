P6.8M worth of illegal drugs seized in Marawi

CAGAYAN DE ORO City, Misamis Oriental —Joint operatives from the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA) and the Army’s 103rd Infantry Brigade seized more that a kilo of shabu from two suspected drug peddlers in Marawi City, Lanao del Sur, on Wednesday, January 29, 2020.

Colonel Jose Maria Cuerpo, commander of the Army 103rd Infantry Brigade, identified the suspects as Muhajir Usman Talad, a resident of Iligan City, and Tocalo Jamal Manumbilo, a resident of Barangay Bolao, Maguing town, Lanao del Sur.

Cuerpo said the suspects allegedly sold the shabu worth P6.8 million to PDEA undercover operatives beside the Dimaporo gym of the Mindanao State University’s commercial center on Wednesday morning.

He said the operatives recovered the P1.5 million in marked money used in the buy-bust operation. Also seized was a Yamaha Aerox motorcycle used by the suspects.

“Drug syndicates have resorted to selling illegal drugs inside the campus because we have a strong Army presence in Marawi City,” Cuerpo said.

Marawi Mayor Majul Gandamra said the LGU is closely monitoring the activities of these drug syndicates. /bmjo