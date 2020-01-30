Woman just released from detention shot dead in Bayawan City

DUMAGUETE CITY, Negros Oriental–A woman just released from detention was shot dead by still unidentified suspects riding in tandem on Thursday morning, January 30, 2020, in Barangay Poblacion, Bayawan City.

Police Lieutenant Colonel Alfonso Enriquez, officer-in-charge of the Bayawan City Police Office (BCPO), in his report, said that Gina Ortega Parojinog, 53, from barangay Lantad, Silay City, Negros Occidental, was walking along CM Recto Street when two unidentified suspects riding a scooter motorcycle shot the victim from behind.

The victim died on the spot.

Two empty shells of caliber .9MM pistol was recovered from the crime scene.

Parojinog was arrested last January 29, 2020 by the Sta. Catalina Police for theft and was released from police custody when the reglementary period of detention lapsed. The victim did not file charges against the suspect.

In December 15, 2018, Parojinog was also arrested for theft.

Police Colonel Julian Entoma, Negros Oriental Provincial Police Office (NOPPO) director, told CDN Digital in an interview that police probers are now checking on the background of the victim.

“Ako pa gipa compile kung taga asa gud na siya para among ipa verify sa among counterpart sa police kung unsa poy problema anang Gina Parojinog. Basta ang record niya diri salisi, lider, lider sa salisi group ug mga estafa. Mao nay record niya diri sa Negros Oriental,” Entoma said.

(I’m still having her records complied to check where she’s really from so we can verify with our counterparts what the problem of this Gina Paroinog really is. Our record of here is that she is a leader of a salisi group and estafa. That’s her record here in Negros Oriental.) /bmjo