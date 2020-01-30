Karen Laurrie Mendoza, Miss Iloilo Binibining Pilipinas, considers Cebu her second home

CEBU CITY, Philippines — For Manila-based beauty queen Karen Laurrie Mendoza, Cebu is where her love for pageantry started.

The 24-year old stunner from Ilo-ilo City was based in Cebu for a while in 2017, and she considered it her second home.

According to Mendoza, her very first pageant was in Binibining Cebu 2017.

“Although I only finished at the Top 20, I am already very blessed,” she said.

“I recently won Supermodel Philippines in Global Asian Model, but I resigned because I wanted to weigh and follow not only what my mind says but also my heart which is to join a national pageant,” she said.

When the opportunity to be supported by the government came up during the first ever Miss Iloilo, she immediately took it.

And she emerged victorious.

Mendoza won the title Miss Iloilo Binibining Pilipinas, which catapulted her to an even greater height — the Binibing Pilipinas 2020.

“Hopefully, this February 6 screening, I will be chosen to be one of the official candidates,” she said./dbs