Cebu City ready to purchase PPE to combat spread of Wuhan coronavirus

CEBU CITY, Philippines – The Cebu City government is ready to purchase more personnel protective equipment (PPE) to better protect the personnel of the Department of Health in Central Visayas (DOH-7) and the Bureau of Quarantine (BOQ) who may deal with suspected cases of the 2019-novel coronavirus acute respiratory disease.

Cebu City Mayor Edgardo Labella called a coordination meeting with the two agencies, the Department of Trade and Industry (DTI), hotel representatives, and other stakeholders on Friday morning, January 31, 2020, to discuss the precautionary measures to combat the spread of the novel coronavirus.

The mayor wants to be apprised on how Cebu City can prepare for the possible spread of the virus, especially with the first case recorded from a Chinese woman currently admitted to a Manila hospital, but had a travel history in Cebu and Dumaguete.

Labella assured the DOH and the BOQ that the city will provide augmentation in personnel, additional PPE such as masks, gloves, and protective suits, and any form of assistance the two agency needs to monitor the entry of foreign travellers, especially from China at the Mactan Cebu International Airports (MCIA).

“That’s why I called this coordination meeting so that Cebu City may know what we can do to help prevent the spread of this virus,” said the mayor.

Deterrent

The mayor also expressed his support to the decision of Cebu Provincial Governor Gwendolyn Garcia in implementing a 14-day quarantine for all inbound travellers from China at the MCIA.

“Most of the tourists will stay only here five to seven days. If it is made known to them that they are going to undergo a quarantine procedure for 14 days, I think this will serve as a reminder, as a warning that they cannot enjoy for the next five days or so. It’s a deterrent. I hope that if this executive order will be issued, that it will also be made known to the would-be tourists,” said Labella.

The mayor said he personally believes that a ban of flights from China is the most effective precautionary measure, but he leaves the decision to the national government who has the authority to implement a widespread ban.

Still, he said the local government units (LGUs) are doing what they can to prevent the entry and spread of the virus.

Labella said Cebu City is ready down to the barangays as each barangay has been directed to have a quarantine or isolation center for possible cases of Wuhan coronavirus. /bmjo