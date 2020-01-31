Consolacion’s ‘Tags’ tagged as pusher, robber, nabbed in Mandaue City

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Police caught two birds with one stone when they caught a suspected drug pusher, who turned out to be also a suspected robber, during a buy-bust operation on January 31, 2020 in Mandaue City.

Cyle Genes also known as “Tags,” 30, of Consolacion town was arrested after policemen from Basak Police Station in Mandaue City conducted the operation against him at dawn that day in Barangay Jagobiao, said Police Captain James Conaco, Basak Police Station chief.

Genes and his companion, Karen Calderon, 28, were caught with 10 grams of suspected shabu with an estimated Dangerous Drugs Board value of P68,000, said Conanco.

He also said that arrested drug suspects pointed to Genes as one of the alleged drug personalities and also alleged robber.

The drug suspects claimed that Genes was responsible for the recent robberies in the Consolacion town.

With the information, Conaco said they then conducted the buy-bust operation in Sitio Lorenzo of the barangay.

After his arrest, Genes was brought by the Basak policemen to Consolacion town where robbery victims identified the drug suspect as the one who robbed them./dbs