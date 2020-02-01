Retired policeman gunned down, party goer shot in Negros Oriental

DUMAGUETE CITY, Negros Oriental- A retired policeman was killed by motorcycle-riding assailants while a woman was shot and wounded in 2 separate shooting incidents in Negros Oriental Friday night and this morning, Saturday, February 1, 2020.

In Bayawan City, a thanksgiving party turned bloody when a 30-year old woman, Jemelyn Agustino, a farmworker and a resident of barangay Dawis, was shot and wounded by an unidentified suspect.

According to Police Lieutenant Colonel Alfonso Enriquez, officer-in-charge of the Bayawan City Police Office, the victim along with her co-farm workers attended a thanksgiving party on Friday night, January 31, 2020.

After the party, the victim decided to go home. While on her way, an unidentified suspect using an unknown caliber shot the victim hitting her on the left side of her abdomen.

The suspect reportedly fled on foot while the victim was brought to a hospital for medical treatment.

Meanwhile, in the town of Sibulan this province, a retired policeman succumbed to multiple gunshot wounds after he was shot by one of five unidentified armed suspects on board three motorcycles.

A police report said the victim, retired policeman Rodrigo Soldivillo,46 of Barangay Ajong together and two witnesses were sitting on a bench in front of a “sari-sari” store around 9:50 am, Saturday, February 1, 2020.

Initial investigation disclosed that while the victim was sitting on a bench, five unidentified suspects riding on three motorcycles without plate numbers suddenly arrived.

Two of the three motorcycles carried two suspects, while one, which was positioned between the two motorcycles, only had one passenger.

The suspect who was alone in the motorcycle went down and approached the retired policeman and fired several times using a .45 caliber pistol hitting the victim on the different parts of his body. The gunman hurriedly left in an unknown direction.

The victim was brought to a hospital but was declared dead on arrival by the attending physician.

Recovered from the crime scene were eight empty shells and three deformed slugs of a caliber 45. /rcg