CCPO launches “Mag-isturya ta” program to tap residents’ help in war against criminality

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Cebu City Police Office (CCPO) will soon be holding meetings and consultations with residents of the city’s different barangays to get their inputs on how the police can effectively address criminality and the perennial problem on illegal drugs through the “Mag-isturya ta” program.

Police Colonel Engelbert Soriano, chief of CCPO said he plans to hold the dialogues every week during his free time wherein he will visit the city’s barangays and directly talk with the residents about their concerns and grievances.

Soriano said the program aims to encourage the residents to help the police and emphasize the importance of their role in solving crimes right in their respective backyards.

“I am creating awareness in the minds of the community that peace and order is also their business,” said Soriano.

Soriano said he will teach residents the basic steps of reporting crimes directly to the police, and to let them realize the destructive effects of using illegal drugs.

The “Mag-isturya ta” program according to Soriano, will also seek the residents’ plans and strategies on how to combat crimes as it is more of an interaction between the police and the community.

“Dati kasi ang kausap lang ng mga pulis ay yung mga barangay officials. This time I’d like to reach out dun sa mga tao talaga sa komunidad,” said Soriano.

(Before, the police only get to talk to the barangay officials. This time I’d like to reach out to the people in the community.)

Soriano said that it is his hope that through the program, the residents will develop a sense of accountability in everything that’s happening in their respective barangays.

Meanwhile, Soriano revealed that the value of illegal drugs that they have confiscated in January this year was much lower compared to what they have in the same period last year.

He said that in January 2019, they have confiscated a total of P57.2 million in illegal drugs in the city. For January 2020, Soriano said the amount dropped to P41.1 million or a difference of P16.1 million.

While that is good news, Soriano said he has directed his men to never be complacent.

“Ang laki pa din nyan (That is still a large amount),” said Soriano. /rcg