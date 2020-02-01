Top 5 things to do on a lazy Sunday

No alarms has been set. The planner’s day page, clear from schedules. The only thing in mind is the afternoon mass at the nearest chapel. It’s clearly a lazy Sunday and you find yourself lying on your bed, staring at the ceiling of your cozy room wondering what to do (or not do).

We feel you. It’s tempting to imbibe the “Lazy Song” weekend anthem and do “nothing at all”, but it’s far better to have a productive “me time” while enjoying the day in a slow, no haste way by trying the following activities.

1) Take a relaxing, luxurious bath.

It’s the weekend anyway so take your time cleaning yourself. Twist the shower knob, turn the heater dial on, and enjoy the calming effect of a steamy shower. It’s the perfect time to reflect on stuff you weren’t able to ponder upon during the weekdays. You might also do it while leisurely soaking in your tub with the bath bomb you so reserved for this day.

2) Netflix/YouTube

Catch-up on the episodes of your favorite Netflix series or visit your YouTube “Watch Later” list. You’ll be surprised at how many videos you’ve saved for later but not having the extra time to click play. Clear the list and hoard another ton for the next weekend.

3) Revisit hobbies

With your busy work schedule and social obligations, you might have lost time for hobbies which once were a part of our everyday life. Why not revisit these and make a passion project out of it. Look forward to the end-product without the pressure of deadlines.

4) Pamper yourself.

Surely, you’ve hustled the whole week meeting other people’s expectations compromising your body’s health; and you’ve made it through! Reward your body with a good, muscle-deep massage at the spa or a couple of hours of skin maintenance at the derma. Your body will thank you later!

5) Have a hearty brunch.

Of course you’ve spent your Saturday night attending to weekend commitments and as a consequence, you stayed up late. Waking up early is not a choice so a perfect brunch is a go-to option to satisfy your lazy hungry self. Leisurely having your lazy Sunday brunch at Crimson Hotel’s Saffron Cafe while in-house band plays the weekend soundtrack is guaranteed to alleviate stress and induce dreamy contentment. Menu suggestions include classic eggs benedict, gambas, and feta cheese bruschetta for appetizer; Thai green Chicken curry, pan-roasted salmon and a slow-roasted Angus ribeye for the main dish; and cinnamon Tarte Tatin, passion fruit mousse, and the orange and cardamon tart for dessert to name a few.



Complete the experience with a free-flowing beer, wine, or juices of your choosing. Crimson’s Sunday Brunch Club is available every Sunday for day users, in-house and walk-in guests from noon to 2:30 PM.

What’s your favorite thing to do on lazy Sundays? Share your ideas in the comments section below.