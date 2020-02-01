Chan clarifies: I don’t oppose 14-day quarantine after Garcia’s challenge

CEBU CITY, Philippines – Lapu-Lapu City Mayor Junard “Ahong” Chan said he does not oppose the Cebu Provincial Government’s plan to place travelers from China under a 14-day quarantine.

This developed after Cebu Gov. Gwendolyn Garcia asked him to issue an executive order (EO) to temporarily ban flights between Cebu and China amid the spread of the 2019 novel coronavirus acute respiratory disease (2019-nCoV-ARD).

“This is to clarify the news article that came out in CDN (Cebu Daily News) today. We do not oppose the position of the good governor to quarantine all travelers from China,” read Chan’s statement issued to members of the media.

“We may have reservations with regards to the holding facility, but we commit to the process as we are supportive of all initiatives to prevent and arrest the spread of the NCoV,” it added.

However, the mayor’s statement did not mention anything about accepting Garcia’s challenge.

Chan also echoed Garcia’s statements that only the President has the power to suspend flights between the country and mainland China while expressing support on health officials’ recommendation to expand the temporary suspension of flights to and from regions outside Hubei province.

“While it is my personal view that expanding the temporary suspension of flights to include other cities outside Hubei Province with confirmed cases of NCoV is a more apt solution, I am fully aware that such power to suspend rest with the President upon recommendation of appropriate agencies,” the statement said.

On Friday, Chan told reporters in a press conference that he is more favorable to temporarily ban flights from Cebu and several cities in mainland China.

Chan expressed logistical concerns on where to place travelers coming from China should a 14-day quarantine be imposed.

Garcia, for her part, reiterated that the Capitol is already in talks with the Department of Health in Central Visayas (DOH – 7) on where to establish the quarantine facilities. / rcg