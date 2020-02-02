CebPac discloses flight nos. of plane boarded by n-CoV-positive Sino couple; pilots, cabin crew under quarantine

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Cebu Pacific has placed the cabin crew and pilots of the flights boarded by the Chinese couple who tested positive for the 2019 novel coronavirus (2019 -nCoV).

This developed after health officials confirmed that the second case of 2019-nCoV acute respiratory disease (2019-nCoV ARD) in the country had died due to complications related to the disease.

Read more: A Chinese national, the second confirmed coronavirus case in PH, dies; the first death outside China

In a press statement issued on February 2, the country’s largest budget carrier also disclosed they already identified the flight numbers, and are now contacting the passengers of flights 5J 241 (Hong Kong – Cebu), and DG 6519 (Cebu-Dumaguete).

Cebu Pacific also assured “they are working closely with the Department of Health and its attached agencies, the Bureau of Quarantine and the National Epidemiology Center to contact all passengers aboard the same flights taken by the patients who tested positive for the Novel Coronavirus (NCoV).”

Read more: Cebu Pacific to pull out planes boarded by 2019-nCoV positive patient

They are also requesting passengers of both flights to contact Cebu Pacific via +632 87020886 (7:00am to 10:00 p.m. daily, Manila time)

“We also advise them to seek immediate medical attention if they have flu-like symptoms such as coughing, colds and fever,” it added.

DOH has confirmed that a 38-year-old Chinese female, and her 44-year-old male companion, were confined in San Lazaro Hospital. Both are from Wuhan City, and became the first confirmed cases of 2019-nCoV ARD in the Philippines.

They boarded Cebu Pacific flights on their way to Cebu from Hong Kong, and then from Cebu to Dumaguete City. Shortly before being admitted, the two boarded a Philippine Airlines flight bound for Manila.

Read more: Wuhan woman only stayed three hours at Cebu airport — Bernadas

The 44-year-old male, however, died on February 2 — or eight days after he was admitted. He was the first 2019-nCov-related death reported outside China. Health Secretary Francisco Duque III said the victim had suffered pneumonia.

Meanwhile, Cebu Pacific, as well as Philippine Airlines and AirAsia, has announced that they are cancelling flights to and from the whole of China after President Rodrigo Duterte ordered to expand travel restrictions that ultimately includes regions outside Hubei province where the epicenter of the disease had been located./dbs