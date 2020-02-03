UP Cebu community rallies financial support for beloved banana cue vendor

CEBU CITY, Philippines – A trip to Manang Lisa’s food stall at the University of the Philippines (UP)-Cebu High School in Barangay Lahug, Cebu City every afternoon has been a routine for Reya Masbate and her friends.

Reya and her peers find comfort eating banana cues (caramelized bananas) cooked by Manang Lisa after a whole day shuffling between classrooms, and listening to lectures.

But recently, they noticed that Manag Lisa, who is usually seen with an apron secured around her neck and waist, a ladle on one hand, and always wearing a smile, hasn’t showed up.

Reya, a sophomore college student taking up computer science in the University of the Philippines Cebu (UP Cebu), said Manang Lisa’s stall has been closed since the last week of January.

“We go there usually by 4:30 p.m. to buy and eat. Even at 5 p.m., Manang Lisa would still be there. That’s why we’re shocked when we noticed her stall was closed since last week,” she said.

It was only on Sunday afternoon, February 2, 2020, when Reya learned what happened to Manang Lisa. Reya, through her older sister Riva, an alumni of UP-Cebu, found out that Manang Lisa was hospitalized due to aneurysm.

According to the American Heart Association website heart.org, an aneurysm occurs when part of an artery wall weakens, allowing it to balloon out or widen abnormally.

“We were shocked at the same time, we also wanted to help,” said Reya.

A post from UP Cebu Alumni Chastity Manuel went viral on social media, stating that the university’s beloved banana cue and camote cue (caramelized sweet potato) vendor was admitted after suffering of aneurysm.

Chastity told Cebu Daily News Digital that she learned about the condition of Manang Lisa, whose full name is Criza Liza Mendez, through the latter’s daughter.

“Manang Lisa’s daughter and I are friends,” said Chastity.

The UP Cebu Alumni also said she decided to post about Manang Lisa’s health condition as means to rally financial support for her operation from the university’s community.

According to a report published by Tug-ani, UP Cebu’s official student publication on February 3, 2020, Manang Lisa is already in stable condition but an operation that costs P200,000 is needed to prevent the aneurysm from rupturing.

Tug-ani added that the UP Cebu Student Council has also put up an online funding campaign for anyone who wishes to donate for Manang Lisa’s operation.

** Below are the details for those who want to provide financial assistance for Manang Lisa’s operation:

Aleza Mae Mendez – 09184762437

BPI Account – 1029217323

/bmjo