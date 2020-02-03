Meet Verge Llego, Cebu’s representative for Mr. Fahrenheit 2020

CEBU CITY, Philippines—Ready to meet Cebu’s next representative for Mr. Fahrenheit?

He is Virgilio “Verge” Llego, 26, a native of Argao Cebu.

Llego, who has been joining pageants since 2014, will be competing in this year’s Mr. Fahrenheit pageant on February 8, 2020 at the F. Club Thomas Morato, Quezon City.

“I can’t wait to represent Cebu in the national stage,” Llego told CDN Digital.

Llego isn’t new to pageants. He already won the title Mr. Real Universe Philippines 2016.

“I started six years ago, I was young and was just a newbie model in Cebu. So, I trained and worked hard to join pageants to get myself exposed to these things,” he said.

Before coming to the big city, Llego was a farmer back home in Argao. From working under the umbrella of agriculture, he is now living his dream and training hard to best represent Cebu.

“I am now training, working out, I also have catwalk training, personality development training and the question and answer training as well,” adds Verge.

Kevin Garcia, Cebu’s representative last year who bagged first runner-up honors, hyped pageant fans with his post online.

“With Cebu’s runner up placement last year, will the Queen City be able to continue the streak and win the title Follow Verge on his journey to represent Cebu’s LGBT community as we draw closer to the finals on Feb. 8,” Garcia’s post read.

Last year’s grand winner ws Clive Christian from Cavite. Completing his court was Macky David Belen of Rizal Province, who placed second runner-up.

Mr. Fahrenheit is a pageant exclusive for gay men and bisexuals. The pageant started in 2003 in the Philippines. /bmjo