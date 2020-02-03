Jpark celebrates Lunar New Year with bigger goals, international recognition

Jpark Island Resort and Waterpark Mactan, Cebu, the country’s only 5-star island resort and waterpark, welcomed the year of the Metal Rat with bigger and better goals.

Island resort Chairman and President Justin Uy said that they will be launching this year the 252 new rooms at their Building G. This will already bring to a total of 820 available rooms in the area.

He said that an international rooftop five-star fine dining outlet will also be built on top of their new and spacious boardrooms, exquisite showrooms, and an infinity pool emphasising the building’s architecture.

Uy’s announcement came shortly after the island resort was also recognized as an ASEAN Meetings, Incentives, Conventions and Exhibitions (MICE) Venue during the awarding ceremony held in Brunei Darussalam on January 18, 2020.

In celebration of their successes and to welcome the Lunar New Year, Uy led the island resort’s Chinese Spring Festival that was held on January 29, 2020.

He was joined by Jason Uy, chief operating officer; Jonathan Nowell, general manager; Won Jae Uhm, consul general of the Republic of Korea in Cebu; Dr. Franz Seidenschwarz, German honorary consul in Cebu; Efren Herrera, Lapu-Lapu City Councilor; and Ed Mendez, the city’s tourism officer.

Also in attendance were his mother, Marcella, and brother, Jerry.

One of the highlights of the celebration was the traditional lion dance that was followed by the Yee Sang Toss or Prosperity Toss that was held at the hotel’s lobby to symbolize abundance and prosperity.

Guests and business partners were also treated to a sumptuous dinner. Local and international dishes prepared by the five-start resort’s culinary team filled their buffet table.

Different dance performances featuring Jpark’s home-grown talents, the Amigos, Cebu Traditional Wushu, Lion and Dragon dancers and Rhythmic Gymnastics La Sugbo and song renditions from La Isla Muzica Duo and Erwin Lim were also staged at their newly renovated Grand Triton Ballroom.

In his message, General Manager Jonathan Nowell expressed excitement on various plans and programs that are lined up for implementation this year to continue the growth of Jpark Island Resort and Waterpark as a world-class travel destination in the country.

After having stayed in the business for 10 years, Nowell said that their desire to showcase Filipino hospitality at its best continue to be their driving force.

“Here at Jpark, we welcome you as a visitor and send you off as a family member,” Nowell said.

Before the night came to an end, Chairman Uy also thanked all of their staff, team members and their business partners for all their perseverance which made them win another ASEAN MICE Award under the Venue Standard- Meeting Rooms category.

With the help of their loyal and hardworking employees, Uy made a promise to continue to deliver the brand of Filipino hospitality that they are known for.

“Whatever year it is (and for) as long as we have our diligent employees, supportive business partners, and (with) God’s helping hand, all years will be abundant,” Uy said.