MCIA: 79 Pinoys who arrived from China on Feb. 2 under self quarantine 

LAPU-LAPU CITY, Philippines – The Mactan Cebu International Airport Authority (MCIAA) disclosed that 200 passengers from China landed at Mactan Cebu International Airport (MCIA) on Sunday, February 2, 2020.

MCIAA general manager, lawyer Steve Dicdican, said these passengers boarded flights from several cities and territories in China including Hong kong and Macau

Dicdican said 79 of the passengers are Filipino residents, all of whom are now under self quarantine. He added that the rest were sent back to their respective points of origin and were not allowed entry.

President Rodrigo Duterte expanded the travel ban to the whole of China on February 2, 2020 but these flights were already underway when the announcement was made.

Dicdican also said that they signed a memorandum to declare a state of emergency at the MCIA. /bmjo