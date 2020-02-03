GMCAC: Airport workers in contact with Wuhan couple are safe and healthy

LAPU-LAPU CITY, Philippines — Workers of the Mactan Cebu International Airport (MCIA) are free from any signs and symptoms of the 2019 novel coronavirus acute respiratory disease (2019-nCoV ARD) as of now.

Michael Lenane, GMR-Megawide Cebu Airport Corporation (GMCAC) chief operating officer, told reporters in a press conference on Monday, February 3, that all of their employees showed no signs that would indicate illness as of this point.

Lenane also confirmed that no airport worker had been placed under quarantine at the moment.

However, the GMCAC executive said that the workers with some of them believed to have come in contact with the Chinese patients, who tested positive for 2019 n-CoV, were being briefed and monitored on a daily basis about the situation.

“We have not reported symptoms from our staff but obviously our staff are briefed on a daily basis. The brief will emphasize the need to properly monitor themselves indeed for the usual symptoms, apply temperatures, feeling unwell and etc.,” said Lenane.

Two Chinese tourists from Wuhan City became the first confirmed cases of the 2019-nCoV in the country, and entered the country on board a direct flight from Hong Kong to Cebu on January 21.

One of them, a 44-year-old male, however, died on February 1 after succumbing to severe pneumonia, reports from the Department of Health (DOH) said. /dbs