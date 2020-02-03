Boy from Cebu City needs financial help for chemotherapy

A twelve-year-old boy from Barangay Carreta, Cebu City needs financial assistance for his ongoing chemotherapy treatment.

Ryan Cababat was diagnosed with Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia (ALL) last October 10, 2018. He was ten years old then. Disturbing symptoms like recurring fever, painful joints, and an unusual paleness caused his parents to bring him to the hospital for medical interventions. Laboratory tests and bone marrow aspiration were done and the result was consistent with his diagnosis. Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia is a type of cancer of the blood which is very common among children. Statistics show that this disease has a high cure rate if treated promptly with intensive chemotherapy that usually lasts for at least three years. But it can progress rapidly and is fatal when it is left untreated.

Ryan’s chemotherapy started immediately. On January 2020 while continuing his treatment, a scheduled bone marrow aspiration was performed and it showed a notable increase of lymphoblasts which suggested a relapse of his leukemia. His attending hematologist-oncologist then prescribed another diagnostic test that costs P28,000 to determine further the extent of his condition.

Ryan is the eldest of the two siblings in the family. His father works as a bartender in a local restaurant chain and earns a minimum wage while his mother is a nurse aide in a hospital in Cebu City. His parents’ combined income is barely enough to provide for the basic needs of the family. Right now, the family’s financial resources are already exhausted and could no longer sustain Ryan’s ongoing treatment because of its high cost of medications and procedures. Thus, his parents are earnestly appealing to kind-hearted individuals for financial assistance to help save Ryan’s life and give him the chance to grow up and enjoy life to the fullest.

Those who wish to donate may coordinate with Kapwa Ko, Mahal Ko Foundation Inc. – Cebu at Room 210 Cebu City Health Building with contact numbers (032) 232-4706, 412-9020, and 0933-194-0197 or kindly deposit donations directly to Unionbank under account name Kapwa Ko, Mahal Ko and account number 00-112-000066-2. Please indicate the name of the patient in the deposit slip. Thank you.