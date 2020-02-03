Police in Cebu to help DOH trace persons in the same flight with woman positive for nCoV

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Police Regional Office in Central Visayas (PRO-7) will help trace the persons who were in the same flight with the 38-year-old woman who tested positive for the novel coronavirus (nCoV).

Police Brigadier General Valeriano De Leon, director of PRO-7, told reporters in a press briefing on Monday morning, February 3, 2020, that they will be providing assistance to the Department of Health (DOH) with the “contact tracing” of the individuals who were on the same flight with the woman who had a travel history in Cebu and Dumaguete City before she was diagnosed with nCoVin Manila.

Read: Contact tracing, probe into travel history to Cebu, Dumaguete of PH first confirmed coronavirus patient now underway – DOH

“We are all over the corners so we can really help,” said De Leon.

De Leon said they are only waiting for the DOH to give them specific instructions on the areas they would be needing the police.

Read: DOH, BOQ look into Cebu and Dumaguete travel history of confirmed Wuhan coronavirus patient

He added that they are waiting for the names of those individuals so they could start locating them.

According to De Leon, the police would basically need to identify the individuals who were sitting beside, in front and at the back of the victim during the flight.

De Leon said they only have to locate the whereabouts of these individuals to inform them of limiting their “movements” for a while until the DOH gives them the necessary advisory.

De Leon assured that the police will be cautious when taking actions related to the nCoV matters and will duly follow the regulations given by the DOH. /bmjo