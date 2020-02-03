Negros Oriental has 5 PUIs confined in provincial hospital

DUMAGUETE CITY, Negros Oriental, Philippines — Five patients under investigation (PUIs) are now confined at the isolation room of the Negros Oriental Provincial Hospital (PUI’s).

The PUIs allegedly manifested flu-like symptoms.

The five PUIs included the two employees of the hotel in Dumaguete, two others from the resort in the municipality of Dauin, and another one, who was the seatmate of the Chinese couple, who were found to have the 2019 novel coronavirus acute respiratory disease (2019 n-CoV ARD), said Provincial Information Officer Bimbo Miraflor and Hospital Incident Command Chief, Dr. Liland Estacion during a press briefing this afternoon, February 3, 2020.

As of 3:30 p.m., February 3, 2020, there are 25 persons under monitoring (PUMS) in Negros Oriental. These are the persons with close contact to the Chinese couple who included the hotel and resort employees.

However, the PUMS were not showing any symptoms of the novel coronavirus. The PUMS were also under self-quarantine for 14 days.

The Negros Oriental provincial government is also asking the persons in contact with the Chinese couple to present themselves to the NOPH (Negros Oriental Provincial Hospital).

Negros Oriental Governor Roel Degamo ordered the Negros Oriental Provincial Police Office to help in contacting and bringing in the individuals identified to have been in contact with the 2019 n-CoV ARD positive Chinese couple. | dbs