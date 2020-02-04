Mandaue City forms Task Force for coronavirus

MANDAUE CITY, Cebu – The Mandaue City government has created its own Task Force for 2019-novel coronavirus monitoring, prevention, and protocols.

Dr. Rose Marie Tirado, Mandaue City Health Department Head, told reporters in a Press Conference today, February 4, at Mandaue City Hall that she was designated by Mayor Jonas Cortes as the Incident Commander.

“Given that I am the city’s health officer, who knows the proper way protocols, handling and coordinating with other health authorities and officials regarding an incident that deals with medical attention,” said Tirado.

Under Tirado are the offices of the Disaster Risk Reduction Management Office headed by Engr. Krister Cosedo, the Mandaue City Police Office with City Police Director Colonel Jonathan Abella, the Public Information Officer with Atty. John Edu Ibañez, the RESU Nurse and the Surveillance Team.

According to Dr. Tirado, there will be information dissemination to raise awareness about prevention and protocols in case of suspected coronavirus infection.

Proper handwashing and use of disinfectant, and sanitizers will be taught in the barangays.

The city will also distribute free face masks to senior citizens, government employees dealing with people and those who have health problems.

The Eversley Child’s Sanitarium and General Hospital will provide an isolated quarantine area for suspected cases./rcg