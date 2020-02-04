Welder from Brgy Guadalupe sustains bullet wound on chest, in critical condition

CEBU CITY, Philippines – Policemen in Cebu City are looking for the man, who shot a welder, who was on his way to work Tuesday morning, February 4, 2020.

Dionisio Mahinay, 61, sustained a bullet wound on the right side of his chest and is now undergoing treatment in a private hospital in Cebu City.

Police Captain Janelito Marquez, chief of Guadalupe Police Station, said they are looking for Closed Circuit Television (CCTV) recordings in the area, where Mahinay was shot, to identify his attacker.

Marquez said that Mahinay, a welder, has just left his home located at Singson Village in Barangay Guadalupe when the still unidentified suspect blocked his way, pulled a gun and fired a shot hitting the victim on his chest.

Witnesses in the area said that the suspect, who was wearing a black ball cap, immediately fled on foot towards the direction of Abellana Extension.

He said that Mahinay would normally take his bicycle on his way to work every morning.

Marquez said they are looking at personal grudge as possible motive in Mahinay’s shooting. He said that Mahinay’s wife had told the police that her husband was recently involved in a “work-related conflict.” / dcb