North Trend Marketing Corp. reports success in PCSA meeting

“Philippine Coastwise Shipping Association is the most prominent shipping line association in the Philippines,” Ang said while he was presenting the yearly transportation growth in the Asia Pacific.Ang then continued presenting North Trend Marketing Corporation’s partnership with ExxonMobil.

He said that ExxonMobil believes effective partnerships can add efficiency at every stage of the energy value chain, maximize the value of resources, and increase the safe and reliable delivery of energy.”With Mobil, we predict a superior value and earn customers’ trust with lubrication solutions that improve operation safety, environmental care, and productivity,” Ang said.

The Vice President of North Trend Marketing Corp ended his presentation, saying that the company is the strategic distributor partner for industrial lubricants in the Visayas. The company offers a wide distribution network with a strong emphasis on customer service, technical services, and logistics capabilities to ensure reliable supplies and optimal costs.