Cebu grads top PT-OT board exams

CEBU CITY, Philippines— The Philippine Regulatory Board Commission has released today, February 5 the results of the recent Physical and Occupational Therapy (PT-OT) board examinations with 11 Cebu grads in the Top 10.

The results were released after two working days after the board examinations.

Out of 1,195 takers for the Physical Therapists board, only 729 passed.

And 159 out of 216 passed the Occupational Therapist Licensure Examination.

Among the 729 passers of the PT, board exams are three Cebu graduates from Velez College, namely Pompeyo Davnar Pintac Almagro II third placer with an average of 86, Brandon Hermosisima Bugtai fifth placer, with 85.90 and Johnrich Caballero Condes eighth placer with an average of 85.60.

Meanwhile, eight Cebu graduates made it to the top 10 in the OT board examinations.

Seven of them are from Velez College. They are Hannah Mae Tampus Corpuz first placer with an average of 83.00, Jonaline Mae Bisnar Reoma at second with an average of 82.80 followed by third placer, Nim Mikah Dajao who scored 82.60, followed by the fifth placers Shanika Shannel Macalos and Yya Mangubat with an average of 82.20, while Mary Antone De Los Santos came in at seventh place with an average of 81.80. Snatching the eighth spot is Allyza Labial with an average of 81.60.

While a lone graduate from Southwestern University Phinma College, Dennis Delgado placed seventh with an average of 81.80.

The PT-OT February 2020 Board Licensure Examinations were conducted at testing centers in Manila, Cebu, Davao and in the National Capital Region. /rcg