Capitol opens windows, turns off ACs to save in electricity bills, fight nCOV

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Curtains were drawn up as the windows of the Cebu Provincial Capitol flung open.

The air conditioning units in the building have also been shut.

Governor Gwendolyn Garcia said all offices in the Capitol will already have limited time in using their AC units.

Each office, depending on what time of the day they are most exposed to the sun’s heat, will only have up to four hours to use their AC units.

The ‘no aircon policy,’ however, will last for the entire day at the Governor’s office and governor’s visitors’ waiting lounge.

“Besides, this Capitol was constructed at the time nga wala pay air con. Mao na nga pwerting dagkoa ang atong windows and pultahan, for air and breezes to easily go through our offices,” Garcia said.

Garcia added that this measure also aims to prevent Capitol workers from contracting the 2019-novel coronavirus (2019-nCoV).

“The recommendation is walay air con kay kini nga virus, cannot thrive beyond a temperature of 50 degrees Fahrenheit. Mao bitaw nga grabe ang pagspread ron sa China kay winter man didto,” said Garcia.

Garcia said she already met with the Capitol department heads and agreed that the AC units in their offices will only be turned on up to four hours a day. The time of the day when the ACs will be turned on will be when their offices will be most exposed to the sun.

Meanwhile, the governor earlier said that limiting the use of ACs is also seen to slash their monthly electricity bill which averages P1.7 million. /rcg