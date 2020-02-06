Farmer in Guihulngan City shot dead while cooking

DUMAGUETE CITY, Negros Oriental—A farmer was shot dead by three still unidentified assailants on Wedesday afternoon, February 5, 2020, in Barangay Binobihan, Guihulngan City.

The Negros Oriental Provincial Police Office (NOPPO), in a report, identified the victim as Laurencio Mission, 50, a resident of the said village.

Based on initial investigation, the victim was cooking in front of his house when the three suspects arrived. Without any apparent reason, they shot the victim using a still unknown caliber.

The suspects fled after the shooting incident.

The victim, who was hit in his head, was brought to the Guihulngan District Hospital, but was declared dead on arrival by an attending physician.

As of this posting, police are still working to determine the motive of the shooting. /bmjo