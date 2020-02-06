Continuing his legacy: The best birthday gift for the late Cardinal Vidal

CEBU CITY, Philippines—Bishop Midyphil Billones, Auxiliary Bishop of the Archdiocese of Cebu, said continuing the legacy of the late Cebu Archbishop Emeritus Ricardo Cardinal Vidal would be “the best birthday gift” for the prelate.

Today, Feburary 6, 2020, marks the 89th birthday anniversary of Vidal, who passed away on October 18, 2017.

A Mass was held at the Cebu Metropolitan Cathedral Mausoleum where the remains of Vidal are buried. The mass was officiated by Bishop Billones.

“The legacy of our dearly departed continues when we, the ones who love them, continue loving them by allowing their inspiration to be incarnated in our ways where we are guided through missions by God,” said Billones in his homily.

“But perhaps the best birthday gift would be to follow the invitation of the prayer. There is still work to be done. If we truly love our birthday celebrator, then we allow the legacy of his person, his priesthood, his being a cardinal to impact our ongoing life – presently,” Billones added.

He also expressed gratitude to those who joined the Mass despite the rain, and the threats of the 2019 novel coronavirus or 2019-nCoV.

“We are here to honor our beloved Cardinal,” he said.

Vidal was 86 when he succumbed to septic shock caused by massive infections. /bmjo