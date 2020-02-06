DTI Cebu turns over livelihood starter kits to families of slain army corporal, police officers

CEBU CITY—The families of a slain army corporal and two police officers received livelihood starter kits from the Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) Cebu provincial office.

In a statement posted on its Facebook page, DTI Cebu said it had distributed the kits to the families of Army Corporal Ricardo Simbajon, Police Captain Alexander Montes Nuñez and Police Master Sergeant Roderick Balili.

Jumelen Simbajon, 33, widow of Corporal Simbajon, was three months pregnant when her husband was killed in action during an encounter with the New People’s Army in Barangay Lilingayon, Valencia City, Bukidnon on August 5, 2016.

Now, she started a small retail store, “Kadang Sari-sari Store,” in Tabuelan, Cebu, which she named after her 2-year old child, Ricarda.

On the other hand, Nuñez, then Catmon police chief, was going home to Cordova on December 24, 2016 when he was killed while trying to intervene in an altercation in Carmen town.

Read: Catmon police chief killed while responding to alarm call

His widow, Police Master Sergeant Queen Brigitte Nuñez, is raising their children, aged seven and 10.

Read: Suspect in killing of Catmon police chief surrenders

“I’d like to express my gratitude and my thanks to the DTI for giving me these goods, it’s really a big help for me and my family,” she said. She also assured the agency she would make good use of the support, which would supplement her existing cacao and tablea business in Danao City, Cebu.

On the other hand, during the distribution of the kits, Maria Cecilia Balili, recalled how she lost her husband while serving a warrant in Pinamungajan, Cebu last 2018.

Read: BALILI DIES

To recall, the late police officer was reported to have accidentally shot himself during a police surveillance, succumbed to gunshot wounds on August 9, 2018.

Maria, who is now working with the Philippine National Police as a non-uniform personnel, is left with their 9-year-old child. She plans to transport the goods to sell at her retail store in Daanbantayan, Cebu.

The beneficiaries received the kits consisting of basic necessities and prime commodities from DTI Cebu OIC-Provincial Director Esperanza Melgar and Negosyo Center business counsellors, who conducted Enterprise Development seminars and consultation prior to the distribution of the kits.

The beneficiaries also received support from other government agencies including the Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE) and the National Housing Authority (NHA).

DTI has committed to provide assistance to the beneficiaries through trainings and related support for their business ventures. /bmjo