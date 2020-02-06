Driving simulator at College of Technological Sciences

The College of Technological Sciences – Cebu Driving School will present the unveiling of its new driving simulators at the College Building – Second Floor on February 7, 2020 at 3:00pm with the presence of Atty. Augusto W. Go, President of the University of Cebu together with Industry Partners.

The event will showcase the driving simulators as additional educational equipment for novice students in driving. It integrates the mechanism and operation of an actual vehicle with all types of traffic conditions and rules geared towards better understanding during the actual driving.

The driving simulators place the drivers in an artificial driving environment with control of the vehicle under virtual traffic condition, various surface of roads, as well as any given weather conditions.

State-of-the-art driving simulators are used by driving schools as they provide safe environment for test drives in anticipation of prevailing concerns among drivers such as being under the influence of liquor, drugs.

CTS-C Driving School with simulator experience has been granted accreditation by the Land Transportation Office (LTO) and Technical Skills and Development Authority (TESDA), the first in Cebu City and Region 7.

For inquiries, please call the College of Technological Sciences – Cebu at 256-1303 loc. 122 or email at [email protected]