Cebu tryouts for UST women’s basketball set March 7-8

CEBU CITY, Philippines—Cebu’s female basketball players will be getting another chance to showcase their skills as the University of Santo Tomas (UST) women’s basketball team will be holding a two-day tryouts at the Capitol Parish Gym on March 7 and 8, 2020.

Incoming Grade 8 to 11 students can join the tryout on March 7 while college students, not more than 21 years old, can try out on March 8.

The try outs will be held from 12 noon to 3 p.m.

The UST Growling Tigresses had ended their 13-year finals curse when they ousted the Far Eastern University Lady Tamaraws in the stepladder semifinals in Season 82 of the University Athletic Association of the Philippines (UAAP) last November.

They advanced to the finals but lost the title to six-time champions National University (NU) Lady Bulldogs.

The NU Lady Bulldogs also conducted tryouts here in Cebu last January 25 and 26, and attracted more than a hundred lady hoopsters not only from Cebu but also from neighboring Visayas areas.

Read: UAAP women’s champions NU Lady Bulldogs to hold tryouts in Cebu

Four ladies eventually made it to the list of NU head coach Pat Aquino, who came out here personally to handle the tryouts.

The four are Julia Barroquillo, 20, Niclen Manlimos, 17, Christine Agbay, 14, and Ynnia Juanne Abella, 15.

Those interested about the UST tryouts can contact coach Clem at 0917 887 9290 or coach Ford at 0995 620 9154. /bmjo