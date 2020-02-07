Cebu airport shortlisted for Routes Asia 2020
CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Mactan Cebu International Airport (MCIA) is shortlisted for the Routes Asia 2020 Awards for best airports under the “4 million -20 million” category.
Routes Asia announced on January 30, 2020 the full list of nominees for best airports for more than 20 million passengers, airports for 4 million -20 million passengers, airports less than 4 million passengers, and best destination.
“The Routes Asia 2020 Awards aim to recognise excellence in airport and destination marketing and provide the region’s airports and tourism authorities with the opportunity to showcase how their organisation has excelled in air service development marketing over the last 12 months,” the statement said.
A total of 20 airports and destinations were shortlisted.
MCIA, which recently won at the International Architecture Awards in 2019, will be competing against Clark International Airport in Clark Freeporr Zone, Perth Airport and Adelaide Airport in Australia, and Chubu Centrair International Airport in Japan.
The Philippines, represented by the Department of Tourism (DOT), was also shortlisted for best destinations – alongside Indonesia (Ministry of Tourism), Japan (Japan National Tourism Organization), Australia (Brisbane Marketing), and New Zealand (Tourism Auckland).
Routes Asia is a route development event dedicated for the Asia Pacific region.
Below is the full list:
Over 20 million passengers
Singapore Changi Airport
Incheon International Airport
Fukuoka Airport
Melbourne Airport
Narita International Airport
4 – 20 million passengers
Perth Airport
Chubu Centrair International Airport
Clark International Airport
Mactan–Cebu International Airport
Adelaide Airport
Under 4 million passengers
A.B. Won Pat International Airport, Guam
Kozhikode Calicut International Airport
Phu Quoc International Airport
Hiroshima Airport
Vladivostok International Airport
Destination
Ministry of Tourism Indonesia
Department of Tourism, Philippines
Japan National Tourism Organization
Brisbane Marketing
Tourism Auckland
/dbs
