Cebu airport shortlisted for Routes Asia 2020

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Mactan Cebu International Airport (MCIA) is shortlisted for the Routes Asia 2020 Awards for best airports under the “4 million -20 million” category.

Routes Asia announced on January 30, 2020 the full list of nominees for best airports for more than 20 million passengers, airports for 4 million -20 million passengers, airports less than 4 million passengers, and best destination.

“The Routes Asia 2020 Awards aim to recognise excellence in airport and destination marketing and provide the region’s airports and tourism authorities with the opportunity to showcase how their organisation has excelled in air service development marketing over the last 12 months,” the statement said.

A total of 20 airports and destinations were shortlisted.

MCIA, which recently won at the International Architecture Awards in 2019, will be competing against Clark International Airport in Clark Freeporr Zone, Perth Airport and Adelaide Airport in Australia, and Chubu Centrair International Airport in Japan.

The Philippines, represented by the Department of Tourism (DOT), was also shortlisted for best destinations – alongside Indonesia (Ministry of Tourism), Japan (Japan National Tourism Organization), Australia (Brisbane Marketing), and New Zealand (Tourism Auckland).

Routes Asia is a route development event dedicated for the Asia Pacific region.

Below is the full list:

Over 20 million passengers

Singapore Changi Airport

Incheon International Airport

Fukuoka Airport

Melbourne Airport

Narita International Airport

4 – 20 million passengers

Perth Airport

Chubu Centrair International Airport

Clark International Airport

Mactan–Cebu International Airport

Adelaide Airport

Under 4 million passengers

A.B. Won Pat International Airport, Guam

Kozhikode Calicut International Airport

Phu Quoc International Airport

Hiroshima Airport

Vladivostok International Airport

Destination

Ministry of Tourism Indonesia

Department of Tourism, Philippines

Japan National Tourism Organization

Brisbane Marketing

Tourism Auckland

