SEA Games athletes’ village will be quarantine site–DOH

The Department of Health (DOH) on Thursday identified Athletes’ Village in New Clark City, Tarlac province, as a quarantine area for Filipinos who would be evacuated from the locked-down province of Hubei in central China, the epicenter of a new coronavirus epidemic.

The New Clark City served as a venue for events during the 30th Southeast Asian (SEA) Games last year.

Repatriation process

Health Secretary Francisco Duque III told reporters on Thursday that procedures and protocols had been set for the repatriation of the Filipinos.

At least 45 Filipinos in China have signified their intention to be repatriated, he said.

“We plan to bring back our fellow Filipinos here in the country as seamlessly and efficiently as possible. Procedures were set [in] place, from the moment [they] board the plane up [to] their arrival at New Clark City,” Duque said.

No China clearance yet

Foreign Undersecretary Brigido Dulay, however, said Philippine officials had yet to secure clearance from Chinese authorities for the evacuation of the Filipinos from Hubei.

“As of now, we have no clearance yet,” he said. “This is not just a Philippine endeavor but also of China.”

Dulay said that if clearance could be obtained soon, the Filipinos would arrive on Feb. 9.

And as part of the agreed protocol, Chinese health personnel will check up the Filipinos before boarding the plane and those who will be found with symptoms will be taken to a medical center in Hubei.

Aboard the plane, five DOH doctors will also check up on the Filipinos.

They will be oriented on the quarantine process and will be made to fill out health cards.

Arrival screening

After getting off the plane, the Filipinos will be screened by the Bureau of Quarantine (BOQ). Duque said those who would be found to have symptoms would be taken to hospitals for observation and those without symptoms would be transported to Athletes’ Village.

The BOQ will coordinate the disinfection of all luggage and the plane, while the Center for Health Development in Central Luzon will be in charge of disinfecting the vehicles used for transporting the Filipinos, he said.

In quarantine

During the quarantine period, one room will be allotted per person to ensure patient safety and convenience.

“The room can also accommodate a family of three. The movement of the quarantined people [will] be limited to the building only, and packed lunch will be served and prepared for them every day within the [building],” he added.

At the end of the 14-day quarantine period, the Overseas Workers Welfare Administration, in coordination with the Department of Foreign Affairs, will facilitate the discharge of the Filipinos.