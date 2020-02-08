Boy from Bacolod wows netizens with his rendition of a Sam Smith’s ‘Too Good for Goodbyes’

CEBU CITY, Philippines—Most of us visit the mall for strolling or to buy gifts for our loved ones.

But this boy from Bacolod City in Negros Occidental visits the mall to try out the newest display of microphones.

Trixie Madison, 26, chanced upon this talented young man who was belting Sam Smith’s “Too Good at Goodbyes” when she visited this mall in Bacolod City on February 5, 2020.

Madison said she took a video of the boy, who was still wearing his school uniform, while he sang.

“I was just strolling at the mall with my co-worker and we came across this boy, who was so good in singing,” Madison told CDN Digital.

“I don’t know the boy, but he really caught the attention of the people there,” she added.

Madison said that people who were nearby stopped to listen him sing and even applauded after he sang.

As of noontime on Sunday, Feb. 8, the video which Madison posted on her social media page at around 6 p.m. on Feb. 5, already had 6.8 million views; 335,000 reactions, 235,000 shares and 18,000 comments.

“Ohh ma goodness. This boy can sing!!,” commented Faridah Rahman.

“Filipinos are really known to be good singers,” Che Odavar said. / dcb