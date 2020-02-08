MCIA’s passenger traffic up by 11.3% in 2019 – report

CEBU CITY, Philippines – The Mactan Cebu International Airport (MCIA) recorded an 11.3 percent growth in passenger traffic in 2019 and before some international flights were cancelled as a result of the 2019 coronavirus (2019-nCov) scare.

Data posted on the Mactan Cebu International Airport Authority (MCIAA) website show that the international airport located in Mactan Island accommodated a total of 12.6 million passengers from both its domestic and international terminals last year.

Passenger traffic experienced a growth of 1.28 million during the year, the report said.

Read: MCIA records growth in air and passenger traffic in 2019

The number of flights arriving and departing from MCIA also grew by 7.3 percent.

MCIA served a total of 107, 794 flights in 2019, of which 79, 282 came from and were headed to domestic destinations while 28, 512 were international flights.

Read: MCIAA breaks ground for second runway

MCIA that is designed to accommodate an average yearly traffic of 16 million passengers, recently renovated its Terminal 1 to better serve domestic flights.

Plans for the construction of a second runway also commenced with a groundbreaking breaking ceremony that was held in January.

Airport authorities have also launched more direct flights between Cebu and several destinations abroad like Chengdu, Guanghzhou, and Shanghai in mainland China, Daegu in Korea and Kaohsiung in Taiwan. / dcb