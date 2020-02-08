Date ideas for Valentine’s Day

CEBU CITY, Philippines—Valentine’s Day is just a couple of days away.

Have you planned for your Valentine’s Day date yet?

Well, worry not because a lot of us still haven’t planned for that one day of the year when all couples can act all lovey-dovey.

Here are some date ideas you and your partner or even your family can do this coming Valentine’s Day.

Arcade date — why not try and be kids for once. Go and spend this day having fun and acting all competitive with each other with the different games you can play in an arcade. Don’t forget to bring extra clothes because it will really be a sweaty Valentine’s day for you and your partner.

Movie date — if you want a much laid back Valentine’s feel, this is the best date for you. Grab that popcorn and drinks, and make yourselves comfy in the theater or in your home and enjoy the chill mood with movies.

Beach date — the 14th falls on a Friday this year! This means you can file for a leave on that day and make your way to the beach and enjoy the rest of Valentine’s weekend. Enjoy the warm breeze and calmness of the sea for the weekend.

Fine dining date — this is the most common for all couples out there. The one time of the year when you can dress up, receive gifts and just talk about you and your partner’s dreams and plans over a sumptuous meal and pair it with wine.

Group date — why go on twos when you can go on a group date with your friends. This is will make it more fun and exciting as you enjoy the sweetest day of the year with the people closest to your heart.

These are just some of the many date ideas you can do this Valentine’s Day.

But it will always be up to you on how you would want to make this year’s Valentine’s Day one for the books./dbs