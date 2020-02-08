Water from Butuanon River floods three Sitios in Brgy Paknaan, Mandaue City

MANDAUE CITY, Cebu – Three Sitios in Barangay Paknaan in Mandaue City experienced flooding after the Butuanon River overflowed past 10 a.m. on Saturday, February 8, 2020.

Some residents of sitios Talong, Sili and Ahos that has around 1,500 houses had to transfer some of their appliances to elevated portions of their homes to prevent these from getting wet.

Raining was experienced in the area Friday night until early morning on Saturday which caused water at the Butuanon River to overflow.

Water level in the three affected Sititos have started to subside as of this writing. / dcb

More photos below: