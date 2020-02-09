Capitol sees dismal progress in road concreting projects implementation

CEBU CITY, Philippines — At least 16 contractors of Capitol-funded road concreting projects are in hot water after posting “dismal” work progress.

The projects under these contractors are part of the 160-kilometer barangay road concreting projects across the province that were awarded in November 2019 yet. Majority of these projects are supposed to be delivered by February 11.

But as of February 3, 2020, the contractors that were called out posted accomplishments that were as low as 0.27 percent up to only 50 percent.

Governor Gwendolyn Garcia met with the contractors last week and warned them about their delays.

In a news release on the Provincial Information Office’s publication, Sugbo News, the contractors reportedly blamed the inclement weather and the holidays last December to have caused the delays.

“I don’t have time for sloppiness, laziness, and dilly-dallying … You signed the contract and you know the limitations, kay ngano man nga mi-bid pa mo (why did you have to bid for the project),” Garcia said.

Garcia added that the contractors should have studied the manpower requirement, material sources, and weather conditions in planning their projects considering that they were given timeframes for their projects.

Garcia gave the contractors until February 29 to finish the projects, otherwise, they might be subject for liquidated damages (LD) and disqualification from participating in future Capitol projects.

“I can’t afford any further delay. Time is of the essence. It is the most important commodity. Kining mga dalana hagbay ra ning gihuwat sa katawhan (The public has been waiting for these roads for quite a while now),” she said./dbs