Cebuana OT topnotcher shares her formula to success: Sports and her special angel

CEBU CITY, Philippines — How did a Velez College graduate landed 5th in the recent Occupational Therapist Licensure Examinations?

Yya Denise Gabuya Mangubat, 22, has this formula for her board exam success — sports, where she learned time management, and having a special angel, who inspired her and gave her an extra push during the exams.

What I learned from sports

Mangubat, who is a native of Barangay Pardo, Cebu City recalled how she got into sports and how it helped her manage through her academics.

“When I was in grade four, my mom enrolled me in Taekwondo, I was a red-belter Taekwondo player for a year and a half. But when I reached high school, I developed a different kind of bond and love with volleyball,” said Mangubat.

Mangubat started her love with volleyball at the University of San Carlos-South Campus during her high school years where she played in the high school varsity team.

“I became the team captain of the Physical and Occupational Therapist Women’s Volleyball Team at Velez College. We became the champion for 5 years and during my last year, I was awarded as the Most Valuable Player. It was one of the highlights of my athlete’s life,” said Mangubat.

Mangubat added that being an athlete taught her to manage her time well and has become her avenue to express and release her stress.

Tougher challenge

After college, Mangubat faced a much tougher challenge, board examinations review.

After four months of intense review, it finally paid off when Mangubat saw the results on February 6 bearing her name as the fifth placer.

“The first month was a struggle, I had anxiety attacks in which I couldn’t breathe or talk and would just cry a lot whenever I couldn’t finish studying a certain topic. It was very difficult and I thought it was the biggest challenge I will face but I was wrong. For the next 2 months, I gradually recovered,” said Mangubat.

Until one of her pillars was taken away a month before the board examinations.

Losing grandma

“January 6, 2020, the 2nd day of our mock board examination and exactly 26 days before our board exam, one of the most important persons in my life was gone. It was my grandmother. She was the foundation of our home and the pillar of our family,” she said.

But even with this, Mangubat knew that her grandmother would give her an extra push for the board exams.

Upon knowing the results, Mangubat grabbed her grandmother’s picture and hugged it.

“I grabbed my grandmother’s picture and hugged it and told her, “Lord, Ma! Thank you! OTRP nako!” It was one of the best moments in our lives,” said Mangubat.

Now, Mangubat is taking a break before submitting her application for medical school for the next school year. /dbs