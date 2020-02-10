ILY Sa Bluewater

This Valentine’s Day, Bluewater Maribago celebrates love with their ILYSB (I Love You Sa Bluewater), A Valentine’s Dinner at The Cove.

Executive Chef Stephen Del-Amen shares that the 4-course dinner starts with 3 different kinds of amuse bouche: Earth, Sea and Fire which represents the foundation of a relationship. “Earth represents that every relationship should have a strong foundation, both couple should find balance between work, couple time and personal life,” Chef Stephen said. “Sea represents that love should be allowed to flow freely. And Fire, to keep the spark alive, especially if you both have been together for a very long time.”

The dinner ends with a live chef performance from the pastry team, headed by Chef John Marollano, showcasing three different types of dessert: chocolate lava cake topped with vanilla ice cream, red velvet cheesecake and fruit flambé. Chocolate and pistachio truffles are scattered for added texture. At the end of the presentation, a big heart outline is drawn enclosing all the three desserts. The ILYSB Valentine’s Dinner at The Cove comes with a glass of wine and live string quartet.

For reservations and inquiries, please call 4024100 or send them a message on Bluewater Maribago Beach Resort Facebook Fan Page.