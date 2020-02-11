Having a third wheel is not that bad and here’s why

CEBU CITY, Philippines— With Valentine’s Day just around the corner, some couples are already giddy about their date nights, where to have dinner, what clothes to wear, and how to make this year’s celebration one for the books.

But let’s not forget those who are single this Valentine’s Day. They don’t need to be left out.

With that, why not spend this Valentine’s Day with a plus one? Yes! The third wheel.

It’s not bad having a third wheel on a couple’s Valentine’s Day celebration.

You’ll be surprised by the many wonders they can give during a date.

Personal photographer

Want to take that perfect photo during a date? Forget groufies. A couple can get a better background when someone else is taking the picture. Yup! The third wheel can do just that. But don’t forget to take a separate photo with the third wheel present, too.

The accomplice

If you or your partner are planning on doing a surprise, the third wheel will make it easier for you to complete that stunt. Isn’t that great?

Referee

It may be Valentine’s Day, but it does not save other couples from fighting over petty things. This is where the third wheel comes in handy. The third wheel will serve as the best “referee” for a fighting couple. This will make decision making easier and the night less dramatic.

Adds to the fun

Instead of focusing on just the two of you on Valentine’s Day, you can play the best pair of cupid for your third wheel friend. Play with the night and try to partner your friend up with the cutest girl or boy by the bar.

So go on and tag along your “single” friends and make the heart’s day less lonely for them. Of course, do this only if your partner agrees to avoid complications. /bmjo